Just how much snow is Whitefish Mountain Resort getting?

It’s been over a decade since Whitefish Mountain Resort has seen this much snow.

The resort officially passed three hundred inches of snow, making it a total of nine feet in the month of February.

Whitefish local Robin Allen has been skiing whitefish mountain resort for the past sixteen years, and in all his years of skiing he said this winter has been the best.

Despite skiing all over the country, Allen tells ABCFOX there's something special about the snow at Whitefish Mountain Resort, and it's at the perfect altitude.

Allen tells us, "It’s not at a high altitude, you don't get sick, and you don't get headaches. It's as good as any of them."

At the beginning of this month, the 307 inch snow total puts this year's season just thirteen inches shy of the most memorable snow year of 1996/1997.

And if that wasn't enough, the resort is gearing up for more snow predicted for tomorrow.



