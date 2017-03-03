Technology is opening the door to new ways of scamming

Every day people fall victim to online and phone scams. Last week, a UM student fell victim to a phone scam claiming to be the FBI.

Phone Scam, “Legal action against you, and I'm going to talk to the University of Montana to cancel your degree and I'm going to talk to the embassy and I'm going to tell them to cancel your passport right now."

That is the phone call that this University of Montana student received last week. The phone call came from a number within the FBI threatening the student. This student likely suffered from a spoofing attack. According to veracode.com a spoofing attack is when "a malicious party impersonates another device or user on a network in order to launch attacks against network hosts, steal data, spread malware or bypass access controls."

Dan Buchta of Better Business Bureau says, "Scamming in the United States is a 50 billion dollar a year industry so yes, it is on the rise these criminals are becoming more and more proficient in finding new ways every day."

By using proficient new ways to scam, I discovered multiple apps that can be downloaded for free that can be used for spoofing.

Spoofcard and Spooftext are both apps that allow you to disguise your number, voice and it allows you to record your conversation. Buchta says that these apps are legal.

Buchta says, "I know that there have been some attempts to try to push through laws to make this kind of thing illegal but so far those attempts have been unsuccessful."

Because of technology, senior citizens are no longer the main victims for scams.

"Senior citizens still are a big target for scammers, but now the biggest target or the generation most likely to get scammed are the 18-24 year olds and the 18-34 year olds,” says Buchta.

Along with these scamming apps there is an entire black market for producing quasi-legal and illegal apps used for buying drugs, and human trafficking.