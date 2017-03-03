Board of Regents explain how the $23.3 million budget cut could cost students

Our big story, is the slashing of state funding for the Montana University System and the very real impacts it could have.

Right now the education committee is discussing a bill that would cut as much as 23-million dollars in funding.

Governor Bullock made a comment that a cut this big could possibly force the closure of one of the state's colleges. ABC FOX Montana went right to the Board of Regents to see what the governing body of the Montana University System has to say.

The big question is are they prepared to cut a college?

To answer the question the Board of Regents say cutting a college isn't the top option form Montana at this time, but the impacts of cutting a college or *not* cutting a college are pretty significant either way.

To cut or not to cut, it comes down to access versus affordability.

Deputy Commissioner and university lobbyist Kevin McRae says if the Montana University System were to cut a college, it would mean less access to education options for students around the state.

If they don't cut it, McRae says tuition can rise by about 23% making it very difficult for Montanans to afford.

But right now the Regent’s position is this against dropping a college.

"Either are difficult decisions,” said Kevin McRae. “The Commissioner of Higher Education is not recommending closing a campus the Commissioner of Higher Education said that if we were to deal with the $23 million budget that it would be through a combination of increased tuition or educational budget cuts or a combination of the two.”

The $23 million dollar deficit is hypothetical. That number is tied to a bill being debated by state legislators.

The education subcommittee is submitting a spending plan that includes cutting $23.3 million from the university system's budget.

“Governor Bullock's point was if you strip 23 million from public funding that he doesn't see how you can maintain the current number of institutions we have is truthful that that is the type of thing the board of region that we have to look at,” said McRae.

McRae said if that plan passes and the $23 million is cut only then will they really have to discuss closing a college or raising tuition that significantly.

And McRae says state legislators would be the ones to choose which of the state's 16 institutions would ultimately be closed

Either way, many people on campus are nervous.

One student said, "So I have to take out all student loans to go here so if tuition did go up I don't know if I would be able to take out that amount to pay and cover tuition."

While one man said, "I think it's a tough decision and I think that you really would hate to see one of the schools being cut because which region would that be I think it would be a tough decision what would legislature do I think there is a lot of politics involved so that makes me weary that they would be the ones deciding."

Something to emphasize, 60 percent of schools funding comes from tuition. That percentage would rise if the $23.3 million dollar cut is passed through.

McRae said the $23.3 million is a larger amount of money than what 6 out of the 8 campuses receive from the state year.