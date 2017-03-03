Board of Regents explain how the $23.3 million budget cut could cost students

More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The KCSO continues to investigate a fatal boat crash that left three dead. They have been identified as Justin M. Luhr 34 years old of Medical Lake, Washington, and his two passengers, Justin T. Honken, 21 years old of Post Falls, Idaho and Caitlin A. Breeze, 21 years old of Spokane, Washington.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.
Multiple agencies are responding to a crash at the intersection of Reserve Drive and LaSalle Road where two vehicles were involved in an accident.
