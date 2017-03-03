Students and staff concerned about UM's funding

Many have been confused by the current status of budget cuts and tuition increases at the University of Montana, and students and staff say they're frustrated about the unclear future of university funding.

UM junior, Hanna Matson, says looming budget cuts might mean she won't be able to finish her liberal arts major.

"I feel like I'm just wasting my time with this and I feel like that's a product of the anxiety of budget cuts. It would suck to go three or four years and then not even get the degree that you wanted," said Matson.

She says changing her major now would mean taking out extra loans, and having to stay in school for much longer.

Interim President, Sheila Stearns, held a press conference Friday to address these concerns.

While there's still not a clear plan, Stearns says the university is looking at all aspects of the operation; salaries, efficiencies, etc.

"The board of regents doesn't want to raise tuition, and yet they want to preserve academic quality and access. Quite honestly, I think it's as simple as that," said Stearns.

This isn't the first time UM has been looking at budget cuts. A university document showed that in 2016, the university cut 310 positions.

Anthropology department professor, Ardi Kia, says these university budget cuts are dismantling the curriculum.

At a time when the university is doing everything it can to increase enrollment, one student says budget cuts might just cut down on student count.

"I had a dear friend of mine who actually left the U because his program wasn't getting the funding it needed, there was talk about whether or not the program was going to continue, and he said, I'm going to go where I know where the program is and so he left to another university. Those things happen and it's sad to see when they do," said ASUM Senator, Braden Fitzgerald.

He also says increasing tuition would be devastating.

"Students take out thousands and thousands of loans. The average student graduates with 27,000 in loan debt, from Montana. That's a ridiculous amount that we can't handle, but they're also working almost full time, as well as taking full credit classes and students can't do any more than they're already doing,” said Fitzgerald.