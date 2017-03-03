A college campus could be closed, could it be FVCC? - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A college campus could be closed, could it be FVCC?

Posted: Updated:
KALISPELL -

According to the Associated Press, Governor Steve Bullock announced that the state Board of Regents may have to consider closing a college campus.

This would be done in order to take on the $23.3 million dollars in budget cuts that the legislature is proposing.

What threat does this propose to Flathead Valley Community College?  Will they survive this massive budget cut?

We spoke with FVCC’s President Jane Karas who tells us the college is already suffering.

Funding has already been cut by the millions and the college will have to raise tuition in order to keep up, “For Flathead valley community college right now, we're looking at a two million dollar decrease in funding for the planning than what we would normally receive under the funding formula for the statutory funding formula for the community colleges,” she says.  “We would potentially have an increase in tuition and certain cuts in services."

We asked Karas how she felt as a reaction to the news that a college campus could be closing as result of this legislation action and she said it's simply too early to make any judgment until it happens.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.