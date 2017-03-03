A college campus could be closed, could it be FVCC?

According to the Associated Press, Governor Steve Bullock announced that the state Board of Regents may have to consider closing a college campus.

This would be done in order to take on the $23.3 million dollars in budget cuts that the legislature is proposing.

What threat does this propose to Flathead Valley Community College? Will they survive this massive budget cut?

We spoke with FVCC’s President Jane Karas who tells us the college is already suffering.

Funding has already been cut by the millions and the college will have to raise tuition in order to keep up, “For Flathead valley community college right now, we're looking at a two million dollar decrease in funding for the planning than what we would normally receive under the funding formula for the statutory funding formula for the community colleges,” she says. “We would potentially have an increase in tuition and certain cuts in services."

We asked Karas how she felt as a reaction to the news that a college campus could be closing as result of this legislation action and she said it's simply too early to make any judgment until it happens.