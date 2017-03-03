“He’s one of the strongest guys I know, there was no doubt in my mind that when I heard the news he was going to beat it,” said Columbia Falls Senior Logan Stephens.



During this last soccer season Columbia Falls Senior Paxton Fisher had trouble eating. It took doctors awhile to figure out what it was but eventually they did…Paxton had a tumor on the bottom of his esophagus and it’s inoperable.



“It was just stunning to the community of Columbia Falls to see somebody that young have to go through the cancer that he is going through right now,” said Columbia Falls Fan Bruce Adams.



After the initial shock wore off the community came to Paxton’s support. His band director made Play for Paxton shirts for the basketball teams and pep band to wear at divisional and state something he says everyone wanted to do.



“Well it’s just amazing and I can speak for his family too just having that support of the community and seeing all the teams wearing the shirts and just knowing he is all of our hearts and minds all the time that is just a very powerful thing to see,” said Wildcats Band Director Josh Forke.



Paxton is in an uphill fight with his cancer. After going through his first rounds of chemo and it not being effective he tried an alternative method. It’s going to be a tough fight but he nor his friends and community or going to give up.



“I try to let him know that we are there for him and i try and see him when I can it is really hard in between treatments and he’s really for out because of it but i think we all want to let him know that we have his back, said Stephens.



“I love you man I love you I really do, just be strong and keep working and keep doing it we are all behind him 100%, he’s just a very important person in our lives, keep at it buddy keep at it,” said Forke.

If you would like to donate to the Fisher family you can click on the link here.