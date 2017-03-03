Glacier High School could win 10,000

Glacier High School is one of four finalists that sent in a five hundred word essay that could win ten thousand dollars from Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards for the "most memorable graduation".

The most memorable graduation award calls on schools in this category to make a ceremony that students will remember for the rest of their lives.

What will make glacier's ceremony memorable? It is entirely student lead.

Callie Langohr, Principle of Glacier High School tells us there are no adult key note speakers, “We truly, when everything is said and done at the end of that two hour graduation ceremony, our hope is that it reflects the gift and the talents of that graduating class."

Math teacher Janet Espeseth has been teaching for over thirty years in the Flathead and got emotional when we asked her how proud she is of all the hard work students put into making the graduation ceremony, and the community it fosters.

She tells us, "It is an overwhelming sense of pride, and I just thinking about it makes me feel a little emotional because, I used to sit at graduation ceremonies and watch kids go by one after another and not really even know them and sense our schools have split I think both Glacier and Flathead feel the same way in that, it's a smaller community, we feel more connected."

Espeseth has a daughter who is a junior at Glacier and tells me she cannot wait for her daughter to experience the magic of leading her own graduation.

Glacier will find out in May if they’ve won the most memorable graduation award.