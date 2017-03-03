Affidavit: woman "knowingly" inflicted cruelty to animals

Muriel Everly, 70, is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered 21 dogs in her care who were neglected according to Flathead law enforcement.

The affidavit says "[Everly] purposely or knowing inflicted cruelty to animals on a collection, kennel, or herd of ten or more animals. More specifically, she knowingly, and without justification, failed to provide for approximately 21 dogs in her custody..."

Count one is a felony for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and count two is Cruelty to Animals, a misdemeanor.

Many of the animals were in poor health, with 16 dogs found in the suspect’s vehicle. All the dogs were transported to the Flathead County Animal Shelter for care. Additionally, four miniature horses were located at the residence.

The documents cites February 5 through February 16 of this year as the dates the offensive allegedly took place.