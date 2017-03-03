Court rules to lift federal protections for Wyoming wolves - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Court rules to lift federal protections for Wyoming wolves

By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - An appeals court has lifted federal protections for gray wolves in Wyoming.
    
Friday's ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia reverses a lower judge who sided with environmental groups and rejected Wyoming's wolf management plan.
    
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed in 2011 that gray wolves are no longer a threatened species in Wyoming.
    
State officials promised to maintain a population above the minimum 100 wolves, including 10 breeding pairs, outside of Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
    
But U.S. District Judge Amy Berman ruled in 2014 that the state's promise was unenforceable and rejected its wolf management plan.
    
In its reversal, the appellate court ruled federal officials exercised proper judgment and adequately responded to concerns about Wyoming's management plan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

