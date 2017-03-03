Missoula’s new Undersheriff brings “Top Cop” cred

If you haven’t heard about Missoula’s newest Undersheriff, Rich Maricelli, the real question is where exactly do you start?

For Maricelli, a new journey begins on Friday, when he will officially be sworn into his new position at 12:00pm, but his journey spans more than two decades prior to his big day.



Maricelli worked with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years, from patrol deputy to Captain, with 15 years of detective work in between.



The previously-retired FBI Academy graduate was honored by President Obama as one of the nation’s “Top Cops”

After his retirement, Maricelli remained close with law enforcement as a safety manager for Neptune Aviation. He’s also kept a watchful eye over the department, saying he was impressed with a number of changes he’s seen in his time away.

Maricelli’s appointment comes after former Undersheriff Jason Johnson retired on February 14th.

Johnson served law enforcement for 20 years, before ultimately choosing to become a business owner.