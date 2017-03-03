Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belgrade's Dawson Fowler

Life is in constant motion for Sentinel runner Marshall Beatty.
It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course. Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title.
After going 0-22 in 2014 the Sentinel Spartans softball squad rebuilt and now they are heading to the state tournament after beating rival Hellgate in a playoff. The Spartans took game one 10-0 and advanced to the tournament after winning game two 18-4. The Spartans were the three seed coming out of the west. The Class AA state softball tournament starts May 25th in Great Falls.
Police in London are investigating three separate incidences. At this time they do not know if any of them are related.
Tinch tells us team work is imperative. If one rower is out of sync with the other 20 rowers, the boat will not run smoothly.
West Lakes Road Crew is currently plowing in the Rimrock area which is located 31.2 miles from West Glacier.
Glacier National Park will host their BioBlitz at Apgar, St. Mary and North Fork from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and participants are free to come and go as they please.
John Fraley with Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us the cause of the bear’s death is still unknown.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
Multiple agencies are responding to a crash at the intersection of Reserve Drive and LaSalle Road where two vehicles were involved in an accident.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.
Montana US representative elect Greg Gianforte has yet to appear in court on an assault misdemeanor and citation in Bozeman.
Montana US representative elect Greg Gianforte has yet to appear in court on an assault misdemeanor and citation in Bozeman.