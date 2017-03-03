Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belgrade's Dawson Fowler

"He's probably one of the most likable individuals on our team. He's a great sportsman, he plays with class and integrity," said Belgrade head coach Mike Deming.

Belgrade junior guard Dawson Fowler is thought of highly by both his coach and his peers. The Panther's hardwood standout has helped lead his team to the Class A state tournament scheduled for next weekend in Butte. But it's the way he spends his time off the court that sets him apart from the typical athlete. One of the many ways he gives back to his community is by helping coach the next generation of Belgrade hoopsters.

"Sharing my love of basketball with them, it's a good thing because it'll help them grow and develop," said Fowler.

"I know my son's role model is Dawson, he wears number three in basketball," said Deming. "He wants to be like him, as do many, many players here in Belgrade. For them to see him in basketball camp and actually play games and teach them how to dribble and have fun with them is huge."

While Fowler has long worked at kids camps, he recently got a chance to experience something new, working with athletes from the Special Olympics.

"That was a really fun experience, because it wasn't like the little kids, like teaching the same things," said Fowler. "It was more here let's go have some fun together."

Fowler said he'd jump at the opportunity to work with the Special Olympic athletes again if and when the opportunity presents itself, proving that Fowler truly believes in giving back to those that cheer on himself and his Belgrade Panther teammates.

"It's not just about this team, it's about everything around us too," said Fowler.

"Any type of community involvement, he's a staple, and he's done a great job of representing our school, especially in our community., said Deming.