Money, scheduling, other obstacles on path to fill Zinke vacancy

You might think 85 days is plenty of time to put together an election; Montana election officials would beg to differ.

With Congressman Ryan Zinke’s seat now officially vacant in the House of Representatives, Montana’s counties are in full scramble mode to get ready for the recently announced special election for his position.

Set for May 25th, a unique day to hold an election, there are two clear routes of thinking for election offices in every county: the election they want, and the election they don’t.

For election offices, the choice doesn’t come down to any partisan or political reasoning; it’s about what is actually doable between now and then.



If Senate Bill 305—which was approved first by the Senate, and now awaits approval from the House—is passed, Montana’s special election will be purely determined by a mail-in ballot.

That is the election path every county wants.

If the bill dies, every county must then try and put together a polling-place election in less than three months.

The difference between the two choices would be hundreds of thousands of dollars in added expense for the state.

In Missoula County alone, the difference could be as much as $140,000 dollars.

Seven of the city’s 28 traditional polling places are also unavailable on May 25th, but Election Supervisor Bradley Seaman said that is just one issue.

"That is school graduation for many of the schools that we use as polling places,” said Seaman. “It's also directly before a three-day weekend, so a lot of our election judges may not be available because they have already made plans for that memorial day weekend to travel out of the state, or overseas, or just may not be available in general."

No matter what happens with Senate Bill 305, Seaman said every county will find a way to make it work, but said he hopes it can be without the added expense of hundreds of thousands of dollars to Montana’s economy.