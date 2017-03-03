Why Bullock says May 25th is best option for election date

Thursday: it’s a bit of an odd day for an election.

But Montana’s special election to fill Ryan Zinke’s empty seat in the House of Representatives is anything but normal.

The decision was made official on Wednesday, solidifying months of planning and preparation for counties across the Treasure State.

It was shortly after Zinke’s Confirmation that Governor Bullock announced the date for Montana’s special election: Thursday, May 25th.

The date raised several questions: why a Thursday? Why so close to Memorial Day weekend? Could any bills in the current Montana Legislature push the date back, or is the 25th locked in for good?

Governor Bullock’s decision follows the required Montana statute, which states an election must be scheduled anywhere from 85-100 days after the position becomes available. Bullock didn’t spend much time looking at any calendars: May 25th is literally 85 days, the earliest possible choice for the election.

Ronja Abel, Communication’s Director for the Governor’s Office, said the decision was made for one very specific reason.

“[Governor Bullock] felt like there are a lot of important decisions being made in Washington DC, and we have to do everything we can to ensure that Montanans don't go without representation for even one more day,” said Abel on Thursday.

When the position becomes officially filled, Montana will have been without any representation in Congress since Zinke’s last vote on February 1st.

Before that, the former Representative missed 80 of 99 possible votes, since President Donald Trump tapped him for the position of Secretary of the Interior.

Understandable why the Governor’s Office would push for the soonest possible date.