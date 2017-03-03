Rebuilding plans are in motion for Bozeman blast site

In the heart of a vibrant downtown Bozeman lies an empty lot. This lot, located on Main Street between Bozeman and Rouse Avenues, has been vacant for years. Eight years since a gas explosion leveled the buildings on this entire block.

Mike Hope says, "When the explosion happened, it happened early in the morning I got a call from a friend wanting to know if we were ok because they heard there was an explosion downtown

Allen May says, "I knew it was something big and immediately the sirens the sound, I didn't know how big, and never thought that it would take anyone's life."

Almost a decade later, plans are now in place to rebuild and add life back to this block. According to Bozeman Community Development the building will have enough room on the ground floor for shops, stores, and restaurants. Above, room for condos and apartments.

Mike says, "It shows you about the vibrance of downtown Bozeman, anytime you get development down here it's a positive thing for the community."

It's a process that has been a long time in the works. But Mike Hope, who owns the F&H building next door says, it will be worth it. He has faced the struggle to rebuild. His business was also destroyed in the 2009 blast.

"We want to welcome our new neighbors, we don't know who they are but we want to welcome them and we think they will be a great addition to downtown Bozeman," says Mike.

Allen May, a Bozeman resident for nine years, says a thriving downtown is key to the Bozeman community.

Allen says, " I think it's a good space to have I hope they can mix in a little commercial and maybe even some residential. I do believe we need to have density in our downtown area."

And, as Mike hope looks at the empty site from his business next door he says he hopes this rebuild is the key to turning heartbreak into happiness.

Before the building can be approved, the project must meet city standards, which include guidelines for historic preservation. You can voice your opinions on the project by writing a public comment to this address.

ATTN: City of Bozeman Department of Community Development

PO Box 1230, Bozeman, MT 59771-1230.