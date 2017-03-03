Class A girls state highlights, day one - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Class A girls state highlights, day one

Posted: Updated:

Our Ben Wineman was in Butte for day one of the Class A girls state basketball tournament and brings us this full report. 

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Alvelo, Huskies shutout UCLA 1-0 to advance to WCWS semifinals

    Alvelo, Huskies shutout UCLA 1-0 to advance to WCWS semifinals

    UW Athletics OKLAHOMA CITY — After a loss to No. 10 seeded Oklahoma last night in the Women's College World Series, Washington (50-13) needed a win over UCLA to advance to the semifinals, and they got just that. Taran Alvelo and Ali Aguilar led the Huskies to a 1-0 victory over the Bruins (48-15) Saturday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.   "Kind of a surreal game for us in terms of our pitching and our defense," said Washington head coach Heather Tarr....
    UW Athletics OKLAHOMA CITY — After a loss to No. 10 seeded Oklahoma last night in the Women's College World Series, Washington (50-13) needed a win over UCLA to advance to the semifinals, and they got just that. Taran Alvelo and Ali Aguilar led the Huskies to a 1-0 victory over the Bruins (48-15) Saturday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.   "Kind of a surreal game for us in terms of our pitching and our defense," said Washington head coach Heather Tarr....

  • Huskies fall to Sooners 3-1 in Women's College World Series

    Huskies fall to Sooners 3-1 in Women's College World Series

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

  • Gonzaga receives their Final Four rings

    Gonzaga receives their Final Four rings

    Gonzaga made their first Final Four in school history last seasonGonzaga made their first Final Four in school history last season

    After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.

    After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.