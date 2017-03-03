Class A girls state highlights, day one

UW Athletics OKLAHOMA CITY — After a loss to No. 10 seeded Oklahoma last night in the Women's College World Series, Washington (50-13) needed a win over UCLA to advance to the semifinals, and they got just that. Taran Alvelo and Ali Aguilar led the Huskies to a 1-0 victory over the Bruins (48-15) Saturday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. "Kind of a surreal game for us in terms of our pitching and our defense," said Washington head coach Heather Tarr....

