Butte Rescue Mission board members feel confident in finding new location

The clock is ticking for the Butte Rescue Mission to find a new location.

Residents could end up back on the street, but Thursday board members told ABC FOX Montana that they are confident in finding a new building before time runs out.

Board members said their not giving up on finding a new location and closing the mission is the furthest thing from their minds.

Directors of Butte Rescue Mission Board, Vice President, Patty Clements said packing up and moving the mission is no problem.

"You know our kitchen and our dorm area there's not a whole lot to pack up to move. We can move it very quickly. But we are not planning on being in a situation where were just closing the doors,” said Clements.

The rescue mission still has less than 30 days to move out of its current building on East Second Street, which was recently deemed dangerous by the Butte Fire Department.

After a deal fell through with Action Inc., residents and employees were worried that they will be out on the streets and out of jobs.

"I can go back to work for my dad if I wanted too. But I don't get much out of it, I get more meaning out of this job. I get to help people,” said TJ Berkopce, Butte Rescue Mission Employee.

But Directors of Butte Rescue Mission, President, Paul Buckley said he is optimistic. In fact, he said they will be looking at some locations around uptown Butte on Friday.

During this search, Buckley said they have been bringing in inspectors from Butte Fire Department along to make sure the facilities they were looking at were up to code.

"They walked through some of the buildings with us to have a look at it. So we don't get involved in a building, they would say in the end "No, no this isn't the right place for you,” said Buckley.

However, employees and board members said they need the community’s help more than ever. They want locals to help suggest places so they can meet their deadline.

If you want to help the Butte Rescue Mission you can call 406-782-0925.