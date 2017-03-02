Scam targets UM foreign exchange student

Many have fallen victim to scam calls, but this time a University of Montana student received a disturbing call from a person claiming to be with the F.B.I.

In the call, a Chinese international student was threatened to have his degree revoked and get kicked out of the country.

It all unfolded February 23rd, and now UM is using this call as an example.

Haodong Xu, a junior from China was stunned and shocked by the call.

The first call was a man claiming he was with the F.B.I. and that Xu had a pending charge.

Xu said he should contact the Global Engagement office and hung up. Xu then got a few more calls and he finally answered. This time it was a female voice.

Xu recorded part of the second conversation and it went on to say:

"We will be taking legal action against you. We are going to inform the University of Montana to cancel your degrees. And will be talking to the embassy to cancel your passport right now."

It didn’t take Xu long to figure out this second call was a scam.

The caller insisted Xu Google the phone number on the caller I.D., and when he did, it was traced back to the F.B.I. in Billings.

"I thought she was just a Trump supporter so I started to record the conversation and she said you don't deserve to live in this country. We're going to ask your university to cancel your degree and deport you back to China," said Xu.

On the phone, the woman asked Xu what his plans are after graduation and he said he will be going back to China.

Her reply was unsettling, as she said he didn’t belong in this country.

The interim director of UM’s global engagement office, Effie Koehn, says the F.B.I. has reached out and warned the university that scam calls are to be expected.

She says when deportation is the subject at hand, foreign students get frightened.

"That's a very sensitive issue for a lot of students. Some of them believe what they hear and see, thinking it's an authoritative source,” said Koehn.

She says the next step for the global engagement program is to educate foreign students about scam calls.

Paula Short, Communication Director at UM, says this is alarming as in this case it doesn't seem to be financially motivated, but of harassment and intimidation and that this is demonstrating the sophistication of scammers.

"If you can imagine being in a different country, and perhaps are not as accustomed to the language and the customs of a country, that can be a very scary position when someone is threatening deportation and speaking very harshly to you about your immigration status. It is disturbing and to that end we have reached out to our international students," said Short.

Short says this incident should not only be a warning to foreign students, but to everyone.

UM police were notified but aren’t investigating.

If anything like this happens to other students, UM is encouraging them to report it if they feel threatened.