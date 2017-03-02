Missing Endangered Person Advisory: diabetic Missoula man - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missing Endangered Person Advisory: diabetic Missoula man

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Robert Smith, a 57 year old white male, 5 foot 10, 170 pounds, blue eyes, gray hair, missing his right foot.

Robert has been missing from his residence in Missoula since February 27th.

He is an insulin-dependent diabetic and does not have his medication or cell phone with him.

If you have any information, please call Missoula Police at 406 552-6300.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.