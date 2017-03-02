Missing Endangered Person Advisory: diabetic Missoula man

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Robert Smith, a 57 year old white male, 5 foot 10, 170 pounds, blue eyes, gray hair, missing his right foot.

Robert has been missing from his residence in Missoula since February 27th.

He is an insulin-dependent diabetic and does not have his medication or cell phone with him.

If you have any information, please call Missoula Police at 406 552-6300.