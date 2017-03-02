Gas leak forces evacuation

Fifteen people evacuated from 2181 on Highway Two East in Evergreen.

Evergreen Fire responded to this scene three times over the course of twenty four hours in response to a gas odor coming from the building.

Evergreen Fire Lieutenant Jackie Smith tells us that in the winter there can be multiple different reasons for gas leaks, such as heavy snow putting pressure on certain pipes and joints.

While no one was injured one person was examined by EMTs on site as a precautionary measure.

Northwestern Energy and Evergreen Fire are working continuously to find the source of the gas leak.