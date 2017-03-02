Lawsuit over accommodations for disabled inmates settled

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The state Department of Corrections and the ACLU of Montana have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act at the Montana State Prison.



The Department of Corrections has agreed to provide reasonable accommodations for inmates with physical disabilities to participate in treatment and vocational programs that help prepare inmates to be released from prison.



The state also agreed that prisoners with disabilities will not be disciplined solely for behavior that is due to their mental illness or physical disability.



ADA compliance was the final issue to be settled in a 1994 lawsuit filed over prison conditions following riots at the prison.



The proposed settlement was filed on Feb. 15 and must be approved by a judge and then the inmates.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)