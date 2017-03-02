Counties race to prepare for Special Congressional Election

Counties around the state are frantically getting ready for the Special Congressional Election set for May 25.

Now that Ryan Zinke is the US Secretary of the Interior, Montana needs to vote for a new state representative.

No one planned or budgeted for the special election in May.

With the 2016 Presidential election being the most expensive election, Flathead, Missoula, Gallatin, and Silverbow County all desperately need senate bill 305 to be passed.

Senate bill 305 would allow counties to conduct the election by mail order ballot where votes are cast through the mail not at the polls.

With only a couple of months until Special Election Day Rebecca Connors election administrator for Missoula county tells ABCFOX, mail order ballots would save Missoula county thousands of dollars, "The school election in 2016 that we ran where we sent out almost 50,000 ballots it was almost a county wide election that only cost the county 49,000 to conduct,” Connors says. “Whereas, if we do a polling place election I anticipate it to be somewhere around 240,000 250,000."

Debbie Pierson of Flathead County tells ABCFOX the date of the special elections presents a problem with reserving polling locations, as May 25 is around Memorial Day and schools are still in session, “We know that there can be challenges at that time of year,” says Pierson. “The election has been set on an off election day, it's a Thursday instead of our usual Tuesday. We also know it's the end of the school year time frame, and some of our polling places are located in schools, we we're just now looking into all of the details as to how this is going to look."

Seven schools in Missoula County already declined polling locations because their schools will still be in session.

Elections are not funded by the federal government. All funding comes out of tax payers dollars, which will go up if polling takes place on location instead of through the mail.

Every county suggests that if folks want or do not want mail order ballots pushed through the senate to contact their legislatures to have their voices heard.



