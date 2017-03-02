The Latest: GOP field for Montana US House race narrows to 6

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's special election for Ryan Zinke's U.S. House seat (all times local):



1:35 p.m.



Montana Republican officials say the GOP's field of prospective candidates for the U.S. House race has narrowed to six.



The GOP said in a statement Thursday that real-estate investor Drew Turiano has dropped out of the running for the party nomination.



That leaves state Sen. Ed Buttrey, businessman Greg Gianforte, state Rep. Carl Glimm, former state Sen. Ken Miller, contractor Dean Rehbein and former state Sen. Ed Walker.



Republican delegates will gather in Helena on Monday to choose their candidate for the May 25 election. Democrats will meet on Sunday, and the Libertarian Party plans to select its nominee by Monday.



___



11:04 a.m.



Technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte says he has commitments from enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination for Montana's special election for the U.S. House.



Gianforte says 140 of about 200 Republicans who will vote for the GOP candidate in Monday's special nominating convention have committed to supporting him.



The May 25 election is being held to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who became the U.S. interior secretary this week.



Another Republican contender, state Senator Ed Buttrey, said Thursday that he doesn't believe Gianforte has those delegates locked down.



Buttrey says he appeals to more voters than Gianforte and has better knowledge of state and federal issues.



Buttrey and Gianforte are among seven vying to represent the GOP in the election.



Democrats gather on Sunday to pick their nominee.

