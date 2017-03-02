Gianforte says he has enough delegates for GOP nomination - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Gianforte says he has enough delegates for GOP nomination

By Associated Press

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Bozeman technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte says he has commitments from enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination for Montana's special election for the U.S. House.
    
Gianforte says 140 of the approximately 200 Republicans who will be voting for the GOP candidate in Monday's special nominating convention have committed to supporting him.
    
Another contender, Republican Senator Ed Buttrey of Great Falls, said Thursday that he doesn't believe Gianforte has those delegates locked down. Buttrey says he appeals to more voters than the conservative Gianforte, and that he has better knowledge of state and federal issues.
    
Buttrey and Gianforte are two of seven people vying to represent the GOP in the May 25 election to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke.
    
Democrats will gather on Sunday to pick their nominee from eight people who have expressed interest.

