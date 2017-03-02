Camel cousins leading the Ronan Maidens through dream season - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Camel cousins leading the Ronan Maidens through dream season

They are called the dynamic duo. And for cousins Lee and Alicia Camel of Ronan High School, they’ve been playing together for quite some time. 

“Ever since I could dribble a basketball we have been playing together. Like since probably like 5, we started practicing with our dads, because they are so huge on basketball.” says Alicia Camel

See for the Camel family, basketball just means a little bit more. Lee’s father is JR Camel, who in 1993 led his undefeated Hellgate team to a state title. He went on to become the Griz all-time leader in steals. And Lee’s mother Malia Kipp became the first Native-American woman from Montana to play D-1 basketball when she played for the Lady Griz. 

“It’s a pretty big name in basketball atmosphere. We have to live up to it and play our hardest and always give 100% in everything that we do.” says Lee Camel

For Alicia, the basketball ties go deep as well. Her father Zachary is the longtime head coach of the Salish-Kootenai College basketball team. 

“Everyone knows that I am a Camel, so everyone just expects that I am good at basketball, so I just want to. I want to win state, I want to do all these things so they remember my last name” says Alicia.

And for the two Camel cousins, that goal of winning state could be realized very soon. The Ronan Maidens are currently undefeated at 22-0, and are one of the favorites going into the Class B State tournament next weekend in Billings. And that success on the court starts with an almost sister like relationship off of it.

“We get along really well. We might fight sometimes, we might fight like sisters, but it works, yeah. We stay on the court and work hard together.” says Lee.

And although they might look similar on the court with their headbands, the cousins game’s are very different.

“I like a more aggressive game, I like hitting people, I like posting up, I like the fights.” says Alicia.

“I am more of an outside shooter, and like outside shooter/point guard” says Lee.

And being the lone two seniors on this year’s Maiden’s roster, winning a state title with family would be the ultimate dream fulfilled. 

“It would be my whole high school accomplishment. Like that is what I have wanted, even before in middle school, that is all I wanted to do: win state” says Alicia.

“It would mean the world to me. It would be an amazing feeling, because my Dad got it, and now I have to go for it, and hopefully we will get it.” says Lee

