Spring is right around the corner for the Missoula Mavericks

Baseball Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby once said “People always ask me what I do in winter when there is no baseball… I stare out the window and wait for spring…”

But for the Missoula Mavericks, spring has come early, in the form of an indoor facility. 

“We are eight weeks away from playing our first game, so it’s not that far away. The snow will melt, the grass will turn green, so we just look forward” says Head Coach Brent Hathaway.

Located in downtown Missoula in an old wearhouse, the 4th place team from last season’s state tournament is not going to let a little cold weather keep them from getting their hacks in.

“You have to play catch outside, just like everyone else does, there is not a lot of room in here, so it gets a little cold, but we have thick sick, we can push through it.” says senior pitcher Dylan Barkley with a smile. 

With tryouts only 6 weeks away, 30, 40, sometimes 50 kids will come into the facility and begin the slow process of getting into baseball shape.

“Work as hard as you possibly can because you see the outcome in the summer, so you come here, do your best, so you can have a good outcome.” says senior catcher Spencer Schock

“It gives us an opportunity to put eyes on these guys. They can come in and get in some sort of baseball shape.” says Coach Hathaway.

And the players understand how important for their chemistry the time spent in January and February are…

“It’s nice to be around everyone, you get back into the flow of things, start building your team chemistry now, it starts to build now as we get ready for the season” says Barkley.

And after finishing in 4th place last season, the goal around these parts has not changed one bit.

“I think it’s definitely to win state for sure. We are returning a lot of people, and I think we are definelty confident we can do it.” says Schock.

