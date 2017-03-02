Bobcats outlast Idaho State to win 24th straight at home

Things couldn't have started much better for the Montana State women's basketball team. After racing out to a 20 point first quarter lead, the Bobcats needed to hold on in the fourth quarter to top Idaho State 73-67. The Bobcats improve their record to 21-6 on the season, 14-3 in Big Sky play.

Peyton Ferris kicked things off for the Cats by sinking her first three shots on her way to her third double-double of the season, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Cats went 6-9 from three in the first quarter and held the Bengals to just 3-17 shooting from the floor, giving the Cats a 27-7 lead after the first quarter.

But Idaho State would respond, the Bengals scored 22 point in both the second and third quarters to cut the Bobcat lead to just three points entering the final quarter of play. After struggling to start the fourth, the Cats turned to their upperclassmen to put the game away. Both Ferris and Delany Junkermier scored key baskets down the stretch to help shake off the pesky Bengals.

The Bobcats were without junior point guard Hannah Caudill on Wednesday, as she missed the game due to illness. Starting in her place was senior Margreet Barhoum, who scored 7 points in the start.

Joining Ferris in double figures for the Cats were Riley Nordgaard (13) and Junkermier (11).

Next up for Montana State is a Senior Day showdown with Weber State on Friday night at 7 pm.

Courtesy of Montana State Sports Information: