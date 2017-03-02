Bobcats outlast Idaho State to win 24th straight at home - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bobcats outlast Idaho State to win 24th straight at home

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Things couldn't have started much better for the Montana State women's basketball team. After racing out to a 20 point first quarter lead, the Bobcats needed to hold on in the fourth quarter to top Idaho State 73-67. The Bobcats improve their record to 21-6 on the season, 14-3 in Big Sky play. 

Peyton Ferris kicked things off for the Cats by sinking her first three shots on her way to her third double-double of the season, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Cats went 6-9 from three in the first quarter and held the Bengals to just 3-17 shooting from the floor, giving the Cats a 27-7 lead after the first quarter.

But Idaho State would respond, the Bengals scored 22 point in both the second and third quarters to cut the Bobcat lead to just three points entering the final quarter of play. After struggling to start the fourth, the Cats turned to their upperclassmen to put the game away. Both Ferris and Delany Junkermier scored key baskets down the stretch to help shake off the pesky Bengals.

The Bobcats were without junior point guard Hannah Caudill on Wednesday, as she missed the game due to illness. Starting in her place was senior Margreet Barhoum, who scored 7 points in the start.

Joining Ferris in double figures for the Cats were Riley Nordgaard (13) and Junkermier (11).

Next up for Montana State is a Senior Day showdown with Weber State on Friday night at 7 pm.

Courtesy of Montana State Sports Information:

Montana State built a 20-point cushion in the opening half and held on in the second to post a 73-67 victory over Idaho State, Wednesday night in front of 1,601 fans In Worthington Arena.

Montana State (21-6, 14-3) sneaked by the Bengals behind clutch free-throw shooting, connecting on eight-of-ten from the line in the final one-minute, 14-seconds to stave off an Idaho State ( 16-12, 10-7) rally. ISU closed to within 56-55 with 8:04 left, but never gained the lead.

“We weren’t super sharp down the stretch; we’re usually a lot better than that,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “I was really proud of our resilience when they tightened it up. That’s a sign of a great atmosphere and experience. We did have some kids on the court that didn’t have as much experience as we’re used to, but I’m really proud of how they came in and contributed.” 

MSU, who was playing without starting point-guard Hannah Caudill due to illness, opened the contest shooting four-of-four from the field, including back-to-back triples from Peyton Ferris and Delany Junkermier. Riley Nordgaard, Margreet Barhoum, Rebekah Hatchard, and Oliana Squires also hit from deep as the Cats finished the first period with six 3-pointers, and 27-7 advantage.

“I thought our tempo couldn’t have been any better in the first quarter,” Binford said. “It was our game plan to come out and establish the tempo and be super aggressive and get the ball out and run. Idaho State is extremely physical. They’re extremely effective on the glass. We wanted to make sure that we moved the ball efficiently so we could spread the floor.”

ISU cut the Bobcat lead to 41-29 at intermission, and behind 70 percent shooting from the floor in third period whittled MSU advantage to three points heading into the last quarter.

Ferris paced all players with 22 points and 12 boards, matching her career-high for rebounds, and registering her third double-double of the year. The Twin Bridges product finished shooting eight-of-11 from the field. Nordgaard ended with 13 points and Junkermier 11.

Idaho State was led by Estefania Ors with 19 points.

Montana State extended its home win streak to a school-record 24 with the victory.

The Bobcats will celebrate Senior Night when it hosts Weber State on Friday at 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena.

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Huskies fall to Sooners 3-1 in Women's College World Series

    Huskies fall to Sooners 3-1 in Women's College World Series

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

  • Gonzaga receives their Final Four rings

    Gonzaga receives their Final Four rings

    Gonzaga made their first Final Four in school history last seasonGonzaga made their first Final Four in school history last season

    After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.

    After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.

  • Washington softball opens up World Series with win over Oregon

    Washington softball opens up World Series with win over Oregon

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.