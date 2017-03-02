Lady Griz dominate Wildcats, win 71-46 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lady Griz dominate Wildcats, win 71-46

The Lady Griz started out hot and unlike the past few games were able to close out the Wildcats in the second half in route to a huge 71-46 win at home. Four freshman were in the starting lineup and Montana was led by Maddie Schoening who had a game high 19 points. Here's the full box score. 

MONTANA 71, WEBER STATE 46

WEBER STATE (12-16, 6-11 BSC)

DRAKE, Emily 6-18 7-8 19; THOMAS, Deeshyra 5-11 3-4 13; WILLIAMS, Dominique

3-9 0-0 7; QUINN, Kailie 1-6 2-2 4; WELCH-COLEMAN, J 1-8 1-4 3; WHITMORE,

Payton 0-0 0-0 0; ADAMS, Jocelyn 0-1 0-0 0; O'BRIEN, Gina 0-1 0-0 0; BLAKE,

Tyschal 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 13-18 46.

MONTANA (6-22, 3-14 BSC)

SCHOENING, Madi 7-11 3-3 19; ANDERSON, Sierra 6-9 2-3 14; JOHNSTON, McKenzie

3-8 3-3 9; ISAAK, Mekayla 4-4 0-0 8; STOCKHOLM, Emma 2-5 1-2 6; HARRINGTON,

Gabi 2-6 1-2 5; GOLIGOSKI, Taylor 1-7 2-2 4; HENDERSON, Jace 0-3 2-2 2;

NICHOLSON, Hailey 0-3 2-2 2; STAUDACHER, Rachel 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 26-58

16-20 71.

Weber State...................    9   12   13   12  -   46

Montana.......................   20   13   23   15  -   71

3-point goals--Weber State 1-20 (WILLIAMS, Dominique 1-7; THOMAS, Deeshyra

0-1; QUINN, Kailie 0-2; WELCH-COLEMAN, J 0-4; O'BRIEN, Gina 0-1; DRAKE,

Emily 0-5), Montana 3-10 (SCHOENING, Madi 2-3; STOCKHOLM, Emma 1-1;

JOHNSTON, McKenzie 0-1; HARRINGTON, Gabi 0-1; GOLIGOSKI, Taylor 0-3;

ANDERSON, Sierra 0-1). Fouled out--Weber State-None, Montana-None.

Rebounds--Weber State 30 (DRAKE, Emily 7), Montana 48 (SCHOENING, Madi 9;

STOCKHOLM, Emma 9). Assists--Weber State 8 (WELCH-COLEMAN, J 4), Montana 13

(ISAAK, Mekayla 5). Total fouls--Weber State 17, Montana 17. Technical

fouls--Weber State-None, Montana-None. A-3296

  • Huskies fall to Sooners 3-1 in Women's College World Series

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

  • Gonzaga receives their Final Four rings

    After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.

  • Washington softball opens up World Series with win over Oregon

    OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

