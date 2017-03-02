Lady Griz dominate Wildcats, win 71-46

Multiple agencies are responding to a crash at the intersection of Reserve Drive and LaSalle Road where two vehicles were involved in an accident.

Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.

30-Minute Special: Out of the Woods: Maddie Connelly's survival in the wilderness

More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.

Corey Dickerson connected with a bouncing pitch from the Texas Rangers' Nick Martinez and looped a standup double down the third-base line.

Multiple agencies are reporting to an incident at a dam in Polson where a man has fallen into the river.

Montana US representative elect Greg Gianforte has yet to appear in court on an assault misdemeanor and citation in Bozeman.

Montana US Representative-elect Greg Gianforte hasn't appeared in court yet

The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that killed Mark Simkins Jr.

A prosecutor says a North Carolina minister "directed and participated in" the beating of church member who says the assault was meant to expel his "homosexual demons.".