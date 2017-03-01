Notable bills that 'made' and 'missed' the midpoint Legislature cut

March 1st marks Transmittal Day for the 65th Montana Legislature, meaning any General Bill's that have not yet passed from the House to the Senate-- or vice versa-- is considered a dead bill.

Here are several notable General Bills that will-- and some that won't-- be seen when the Legislature resumes on March 6th:

Notable Bills Passing Transmission

House Bill 71: Require certain licensed health professionals be trained in suicide prevention

House Bill 129: Revising laws related to privacy in communications (“Revenge Porn” Bill)

House Bill 142: Revise insurance law to give mental health coverage parity with physical health

House Bill 298: Emphasize sexual abuse awareness and prevention in elementary schools

House Bill 381: Require school districts to address suicide prevention and response

House Bill 517: Require DPHHS to develop a strategic plan to reduce child abuse and neglect

Senate Bill 197: Require child sexual abuse prevention efforts

Senate Bill 282: Revise abortion laws concerning viable fetus

Notable Dead Bills

House Bill 169: Raise minimum wage in Montana

House Bill 189: Eliminate certain automatic utility rate adjustments

House Bill 206: Revise laws regarding crimes (“Open Container” Bill)

House Bill 272: Establish label requirements for pasteurized milk

House Bill 366: Abolish death penalty and replace with life w/o parole

House Bill 385: Provide for the Montana school safety act (“Concealed Carry in School” Bill)

House Bill 486: Prohibit pipelines from crossing under streams and lakes

------------------------------------------------

Revenue and Allocation Bills were not subject to the March 1st cutoff date, but will need to have resolution between both houses by March 22nd in order to continue through the legislation process. Here are several notable Revenue and Allocation Bills expected to be addressed before that deadline:

Financial/Appropriation Bills

House Bill 5: Long-range building appropriations (“Build Montana Act,” Infrastructure Bill)

House Bill 37: Revise MT Indian language preservation program

House Bill 265: Create a school suicide prevention competitive grant program

Senate Bill 29: Revising laws regarding sexual crimes (“Sexual Consent” Bill)

Senate Bill 72: Create presumptive illness for firefighters

Senate Bill 153: Revise laws on strangulation of a partner or family member

Senate Bill 172: Prohibit sale of fishing or hunting license if child support owed