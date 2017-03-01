Glacier National Park takes to Twitter to welcome Zinke to new position

MISSOULA- Wednesday was a big day for the former congressman of Montana; Ryan Zinke.

Earlier in the day Zinke resigned from his post as Montana's lone congressman and took the oath of the Secretary of the Interior.

Secretary Zinke was welcomed in style from Glacier National Park's official Twitter account @GlacierNP.

(see image attached taken from @GlacierNP Twitter site)

The account grabbed a photo of Zinke with his wife while at Logan Pass with a note of welcome....

That Tweet is below....

"@GlacierNP sends a shout out and welcome to our new Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke from your hometown park in Montana! @ SecretaryZinke"

Hundreds responded to the social post with "likes" and "retweets" many also joined in the welcome with a welcome of their own by using Zinke's new Twitter handle... @SecretaryZinke.