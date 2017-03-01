Glacier National Park takes to Twitter to welcome Zinke to new p - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Glacier National Park takes to Twitter to welcome Zinke to new position

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA- Wednesday was a big day for the former congressman of Montana; Ryan Zinke. 

Earlier in the day Zinke resigned from his post as Montana's lone congressman and took the oath of the Secretary of the Interior. 

Secretary Zinke was welcomed in style from Glacier National Park's official Twitter account @GlacierNP. 

(see image attached taken from @GlacierNP Twitter site)

The account grabbed a photo of Zinke with his wife while at Logan Pass with a note of welcome....

That Tweet is below....

"@GlacierNP sends a shout out and welcome to our new Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke from your hometown park in Montana! @SecretaryZinke"

Hundreds responded to the social post with "likes" and "retweets" many also joined in the welcome with a welcome of their own by using Zinke's new Twitter handle... @SecretaryZinke

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.