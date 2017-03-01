Montanans react to Ryan Zinke taking Cabinet Position

Zinke has spoken out against mining in the emigrant area. We decided to talk to residents in the Valley to see if they are feeling assured or nervous about his appointment.

Most of the people that we spoke with are pretty pleased with Zinke taking the Cabinet Position. They say as a Montanan, Zinke will protect our lands.

Ruth Gruhler resident of Chico says, “I think he will take care of our needs for the land, and I’m glad a Montanan has finally made it into the top notch up there.”

While Jeff Mellgren another resident says, "Secretary Zinke is familiar with the mining and the crevice district up Emigrant Creek Gulch there. And so, we're excited that he's first in these issues and we look forward to seeing his tenure as Secretary of the Interior."

Gruhler continues, "Protect public lands, I think he knows how much they mean to the Montanas and how much access, stream access, land access means for us."