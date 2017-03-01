'Evel Knievel Days' festival loses one-time grant

Butte-Silver Bow county board members gave a one-time grant to one of Butte's most famous festivals Evel Knievel Days.

Evel Knievel Days resident Stephen Coe said the organization asked a few months back for extra money for the festival.

They wanted an extra $100,000 from the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority board.

The board thought they could give more money but found out they didn’t have authority to give that much money.

"Of course it was disappointing. Our intention for that money was to be able to front load the event. So we can book acts early in the year to be able to sell the event to big sponsors,” said Coe.

The president of the festival said without that extra money Evel Knievel will still be great.

