30 days left for Butte Rescue Mission to find new location

Those with the Butte Rescue Mission say they only have 30 days to find a new shelter or they will be forced to shut down.

In the beginning of February, Butte Fire Marshall, Brian Doherty said the rescue mission is in immediate danger after he found several building and fire code violations.

Doherty said while he was making the inspections he discovered there are no alarm systems in place and the facility is over capacity.

He even added that there is not enough money to fix the violations.

Since the inspection, Butte Rescue Mission Executive Director, Rocky Lyons was told Action Inc. wanted to help and were willing to sell one of their buildings to them. Action Inc. was going to sell was the Homeward Bound building in uptown Butte.

But within the weeks, Action Inc. changed their mind about selling the building.

Lyons said trying to find a new place in 30 days has been a struggle.

"I feel like I have overturned every stone in Butte, Montana looking for a new place for us to go, a temporary shelter at this point. And I have come up with nothing,” said Lyons.

Lyons said the Butte Fire Department can only keep them on fire watch for so long.