Crews slowly dismantle inside of Missoula Merc

The Missoula Mercantile deconstruction team is now completely done with safety protocols.

The term “deconstruction” is used when crews dismantle parts of the building.

This is not the same as actually tearing down the building with heavy machinery.

Deconstruction Manager of the project, Jason Nuckolls, says the deconstruction portion will take a total of seven weeks to complete and that in April, we will actually see the Mercantile brick walls come down.

When walking by the Mercantile during business hours, it may not appear that much action is going on.

That's because deconstruction is happening from the inside-out.

Nuckolls says it's a slow process which is because they don’t want to destroy the building. This decision was made by the property owner.

Nuckolls also told ABC FOX Montana that over 100 people have reached out about buying materials and contents from the building, once the project is finished.

Those contents will be available at the Home Resource store once deconstruction is over.