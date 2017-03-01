Governor signs bills addressing criminal justice costs

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a package of bills that seek to reduce costs within the criminal justice system and help reduce recidivism.



One bill calls for the Office of Public Defender to establish a pilot project that would get clients in touch with social workers and other services that might help address the reasons they got in trouble with the law.



One bill would allow jail inmates free phone calls to their attorneys, saving the public defender's office about $35,000 a year in collect calls.



Another bill signed Wednesday eliminates the requirement to appoint a public defender for an unknown parent in child abuse and neglect cases, which could save the state about $100,000 annually.



A fourth bill allows criminal records for juvenile offenders to be shared electronically, rather than on paper.

