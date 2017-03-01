Hometown pride in Whitefish as Ryan Zinke, confirmed as Secretary of the Interior

Whitefish has something to celebrate as Whitefish local Ryan Zinke is the first Montanan to be a part of a Presidential Cabinet.

Zinke grew up in Whitefish and is now confirmed as Secretary of the Interior.

As interior secretary Zinke will be working directly with Glacier National Park, so we spoke with Eric Smith the Deputy Superintendent of Glacier National Park to see what the park needs Zinke to address.

Within the past few years the number of visitors to the park has grown exponentially.

Smith hopes Zinke will help improve infrastructure to manage the increase of guests, “How we can manage the increase visitation we've seen in the last few years?” asks Smith. “If that continues to increase, how we can continue to handle that with our current staffing or we're able to re organize in ways that we can have additional staffing."

Smith tells me with Zinke's close ties to the state he's confident Zinke will make the best decisions for the park, and is proud to have him as Secretary of the Interior.

Whitefish resident Marguerite Kaminski has a special relationship with the Zinke’s as she coached his kids in soccer and swimming. She is hopeful the Whitefish Native has the best interest for Montana's land.

Kaminski tells us,“I do know Ryan, I know his kids, I've taught them soccer, or swimming or whatever and I think it's awesome we have a Montanan. I think he's a fifth generation Montanan, so he's got real roots here so he probably has a great rapport and relationship with the land and the people."

While most reactions to Zinke's confirmation were positive, one local who refused an interview with ABCFOX did say he's uneasy about Zinke keeping his promises to the people of Montana.