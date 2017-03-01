Flathead Valley schools receive Hockaday Museum of Art memberships

Nearly every school in the Flathead Valley has a Hockaday Museum of Art membership thanks to a recent grant from the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund and continued support from Glacier Bank.

Member schools receive free class tours and art activities, free tours for teachers who are previewing exhibitions before bringing their students, and expanded in-school art and cultural curriculum offerings, among other benefits.

Weyerhaeuser’s support focused on schools in Columbia Falls and Evergreen, and funds from Glacier Bank helped schools throughout the Valley.

Hockaday thanks the sponsors saying that the generosity of the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund and Glacier Bank provides local students with more learning opportunities and exposure to art.

The Hockaday Museum of Art is located in the cultural district of downtown Kalispell at 302 Second Ave East. It is housed in a 1904 Carnegie Library building that appears on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Museum is a private nonprofit organization, open year-round, Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The mission of the Hockaday is to enrich the cultural life of our community and region, and preserve the artistic legacy of Montana and Glacier National Park. For more information, please visit www.HockadayMuseum.org or call 406-755-5268.