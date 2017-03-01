Candidate Profiles for Montana's empty Congress seat - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Candidate Profiles for Montana's empty Congress seat

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Eight Democrats and seven Republicans are vying for their parties' nomination in the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke. They include state lawmakers, political newcomers and even a musician. The political parties will hold special nominating conventions to pick their candidates. Here is a list of those who are seeking the nomination as of Wednesday.
    
REPUBLICANS:
    
- Ed Buttrey, state senator from Great Falls.
    
- Greg Gianforte, technology entrepreneur from Bozeman.
    
- Carl Glimm, state representative from Kila.
    
- Ken Miller, former state senator from Laurel.
    
- Dean Rehbein, contractor from Missoula.
    
- Drew Turiano, real estate investor from Helena.
    
- Ed Walker, former state senator from Billings.
    
DEMOCRATS:
    
- Amanda Curtis, state representative from Butte.
    
- Kelly McCarthy, state representative from Billings.
    
- John Meyer, attorney from Bozeman
    
- Link Neimark, business owner from Whitefish.
    
- Gary Stein, teacher from Missoula.
    
- Rob Quist, musician from Creston.
    
- Tom Weida, retired businessman from Helena.
    
- Dan West, former NASA congressional liaison from Missoula.

