Candidate Profiles for Montana's empty Congress seat

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Eight Democrats and seven Republicans are vying for their parties' nomination in the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke. They include state lawmakers, political newcomers and even a musician. The political parties will hold special nominating conventions to pick their candidates. Here is a list of those who are seeking the nomination as of Wednesday.



REPUBLICANS:



- Ed Buttrey, state senator from Great Falls.



- Greg Gianforte, technology entrepreneur from Bozeman.



- Carl Glimm, state representative from Kila.



- Ken Miller, former state senator from Laurel.



- Dean Rehbein, contractor from Missoula.



- Drew Turiano, real estate investor from Helena.



- Ed Walker, former state senator from Billings.



DEMOCRATS:



- Amanda Curtis, state representative from Butte.



- Kelly McCarthy, state representative from Billings.



- John Meyer, attorney from Bozeman



- Link Neimark, business owner from Whitefish.



- Gary Stein, teacher from Missoula.



- Rob Quist, musician from Creston.



- Tom Weida, retired businessman from Helena.



- Dan West, former NASA congressional liaison from Missoula.

