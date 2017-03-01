Governor calls for May 25th Special Election

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock says a special election will be held May 25 to fill Montana's vacant seat in the U.S. House.



That seat became vacant Wednesday when Republican Ryan Zinke was confirmed as President Donald Trump's Interior Department secretary.



Bullock said after the confirmation it is important to fill the vacancy as quickly as possible.



Seven Republican hopefuls have paid a $1,740 filing fee to the party to be considered the party's candidate in the special election. They include Greg Gianforte, who recently lost the governor's race to Democrat Steve Bullock.



Eight people are seeking the Democratic Party's nomination, including former U.S. Senate candidate Amanda Curtis.



The parties plan to hold special nominating conventions to select their candidates. The Democrats' convention is scheduled for Sunday in Helena, and the Republicans have not yet set a date.

