Semi accident west of St. Regis Overpass, expect delays

Semi accident west of St. Regis Overpass, expect delays

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

An accident on I-90, mile marker 30 west of the St. Regis Overpass is affecting both eastbound and westbound lanes. A semi hit the center concrete barrier pushing them into the east lane. 

Both are eastbound lanes are blocked and the westbound passing lane is blocked.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and crews are working to move the concrete barrier out of the eastbound lanes at this time.  

Will give further updates as they come in.

