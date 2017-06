More snow and windy today. Expect wind gusts from 25 to 45 mph with higher gusts in the mountains. Look for a few more inches of snow west of the Continental Divide with this unsettled weather trend continuing into the weekend. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 37°/26° Butte: 35°/15° Kalispell: 42°/26° Missoula: 40°/26°