Trump speech aims to "unify" after divisive first month in office

For the first time, President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Flanked by several approved members of his growing cabinet, President Trump addressed a crowd that—for the first time—was divided in its support.

Everyone stood as the President delivered his first words.

“Tonight,” Trump began, “as we mark the conclusion of our celebration of Black History month, we are reminded of our nations path toward civil rights and the work that still remains to be done.”

The President immediately addressed recent hate-based attacks around the country, saying his message was one of “unity and strength.”



Several themes emerged throughout the night, starting with infrastructure needs, American businesses, and border safety.

“We want America to succeed, but that can’t happen in an environment of lawless chaos,” said Trump.

Multiple times the President referenced the creation of millions of jobs, touting the strength of the stock market since his election.



While the President’s tone remained calm, his speech became more aggressive when addressing radical, Islamic terrorism. Trump brought up his administration’s formation of extreme vetting measures and an overall plan to destroy ISIS, a “vile enemy” that he promised to “remove from our planet.”

“We have seen the attacks at home, from Boston to San Bernardino to the Pentagon, and yes, even the World Trade Center,” Trump said, before stating that it is reckless—not compassionate—to allow people into the country without proper vetting. “We cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists.”

One side stood.

The other remained seated.



The President then asked his joint session of Congress to become aware of the country they inherited, calling for senators and representatives to begin working across party lines.

Trump promised his tax reform to be “a big, big cut,” massive tax relief for the middle class, and a boon for American businesses.

“My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone,” said Trump.



Immigration was another strong point amid the President’s speech; along with the construction of his wall along the Mexican border, Trump brought up the potential for a merit based immigration plan, a basic which he said would require immigrants to support themselves on American soil, which he called a change from “a lower-skilled immigration” policy.



Peppered throughout the applause, more and more shots were aired of people sitting, stoic, their hands resting quietly in their laps. Democratic women wore white, as a statement of unified women’s rights. He then returned to his message of a unified America, a goal he said has eluded the nation for decades, citing the days of Dwight D Eisenhower. “The time has come for a new program of national rebuilding,” he said.



And then President Trump addressed Obamacare, drawing an audible response from the crowd. President Trump promised to lower the cost of healthcare. When speaking of the “failure of Obamacare,” Vice President Pence could be seen just over Trump’s shoulder, shaking his head, as Trump called the system “broken.” “A disaster,” he called it. In laying out his own plan, Trump covered four key points in how Congress should handle the new healthcare structure.

“Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed,” Trump promised. “So why not join forces and finally get the job done, and get it done right?”

One side of the aisle stood in applause.

One side of the aisle remained seated.



Perhaps the most emotional moment of President Trump’s speech came after addressing funding for American armed forces, calling it the largest increase in funding in history for the military. After calling for unity throughout the night, and being met with division in the form of applause and non-applause, the most emotional moment came here, when the President addressed Carryn Owens, the widow of fallen Navy Seal Ryan Owens. Here, everyone applauded.



The President also sought to unify the country across party lines over a number of additional issues, from reducing violence in urban cities, creating a broader range of school and education options, and calling for an increase in domestic innovation. On all of these matters, the President continued to reach out to his opponents, both on the Congressional floor and throughout the country.



“My job is to represent the United States.”

The Democratic response came from former Kentucky Governor, Steve Beshear, who illuminated a number of points in response to the President’s speech.



“Like many of you,” he said, “I am worried about the future of this nation.”

Beshear stated that Democrats are committed to growing our economy with good paying jobs, educating and training our people to fill those jobs, giving our businesses the freedom to innovate, keeping our country safe and providing health care that families can afford and rely on.



However, Beshear followed that comment by questioning the President’s promise of being a champion to families struggling to make ends meet. “One of your very first executive orders,” Beshear said, “makes it harder for those families to even afford a mortgage.”



Beshear called out the President for rolling back rules that provide oversight of the financial industry and safeguard us against national economic meltdown, along with filling his Cabinet with billionaires. “That's not being our champion,” Beshear said. “That's being Wall Street's champion.”



Beshear also responded to the President’s criticism of the Affordable Care Act, saying yes it has kinks that need to be worked out, but also stated that 22 million Americans who now have health care didn't have it before.

Among his other statements, Beshear called for Trump to not regard those who criticize him or disagree with him as enemies. “When the president attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press, individual Americans, simply because he doesn't like what they say, he’s eroding our democracy and that’s reckless,” Beshear said. “Real leaders don't spread derision and division. Real leaders strengthen.”



Attorney General Tim Fox, along with Senator’s Steve Daines and Jon Tester, also included their own statements in response to President Trump’s address.

“The President's failure to mention two of our biggest industries-- agriculture and our outdoor economy,” Tester said, “is a firm reminder that we must provide an important check and balance on this administration to keep Montana on his mind."

Here is Daines’ statement: “The strategy that the President laid out tonight is an optimistic, clear vision to create jobs, return education decisions back to families and keep our communities safe."