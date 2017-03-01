'Missing Endangered Person Advisory' issued for 15-year-old Flathead girl

More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that killed Mark Simkins Jr.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Organizations across Missoula are coming together to battle homelessness.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
The search continues for the 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Se?liš Ksanka Qlispe? Dam in Polson early Wednesday afternoon.
