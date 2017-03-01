'Missing Endangered Person Advisory' issued for 15-year-old Flat - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

'Missing Endangered Person Advisory' issued for 15-year-old Flathead girl

HELENA -

Have you seen this girl?

The Montana Department of Justice released on Tuesday a 'Missing Endangered Person Advisory' for a 15-year-old girl, who went missing from the Flathead Reservation.

Nachela Dempsey is under the care of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Social Services and has been missing since September 16, 2016. 

According to the advisory, CSKT received a call on Tuesday from her noncustodial parent, Rena Dempsey, who said that Nacheyla was in an undisclosed location in Helena, out of control, and using heroin. 

The report went on to say that an altercation was heard over the phone and contact was lost. 

Authorities say they believe Nacheyla is in danger.

Nacheyla is described as a Native American female, 5'4" tall, weighs 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a feather tattoo on the left side of neck.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nacheyla Dempsey, please contact the Flathead Tribal Police Department at: (406) 675-4700 or call 9-1-1.

