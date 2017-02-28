Great grey owl shot and killed days after rehabilitation - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Great grey owl shot and killed days after rehabilitation

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

  It was once a story of survival, now, it is one of tragedy. Just days after being released back into the wild, a great grey owl is shot and killed.

According to the Montana Raptor Conservation Center, The owl was found in Yellowstone national park back in October, It had a fractured wing.

After two and a half months of rehabilitation the owl was released back into Yellowstone, making it the first raptor to ever be rehabilitated and returned to Yellowstone National Park.

According to the Montana Raptor Conservation Center this marks the fourth bird this year that has been shot after rehabilitation. 

