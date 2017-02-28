Residents react to Whitehall's meeting about uranium in the water

Tuesday night, the town of Whitehall addressed the abnormal levels of uranium in the town's water supply and possible health effects.

Town officials said one solution that would work for Whitehall is investing into a new well, that would provide uranium free water.

The levels of uranium were discovered in the water June 2015, according to Whitehall Mayor Dale Davis.

Davis said every three months, residents are notified if the levels have changed and where they stand currently.

After unsafe levels of uranium were discovered in water samples.

ABC FOX Montana spoke to long time resident Marlene Molenda who attended that very meeting.

Molenda said residents had the opportunity to share their health concerns.

The Whitehall Mayor said while uranium is in the water, you'd have to drink a half a gallon a day for 70 years to see any major health effects

Molenda said after the meeting and hearing the news about the water, she said It doesn't worry her.

"It isn't... I have been drinking this water my entire life and I don't blame anything that has ever happen to me on the uranium in the water," said Molenda.

There's no clear time line on when Whitehall will get a new well.