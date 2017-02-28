Bozeman city leaders vote to limit operation hours for food trucks

Bozeman's favorite food trucks will disappear during lunch and dinnertime this coming spring. But the Bozeman mayor says it's to improve public safety.

Ryan Momot owner of the grille 406 food truck says, "if you want to park on main street, then yeah it's definitely going to have an effect on you."

Ryan, has been operating his food truck for two years.

Momot says, "It’s been up and down, it's definitely seasonal and in the winter time you have to get creative."

The Ordinance City Commissioners approved last night would let vendors operate on most downtown streets from 6 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

But, trucks would be banned on Main Street from Grand to Church Avenues between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Momot says regulating food trucks on Main could hurt the whole industry in Bozeman.

"It could i think it's really maybe it might keep other people that want to open up a food truck from doing so, definitely," says Momot.

So why is the city doing it?

Mayor Carson Taylor says the crowds food trucks create on downtown sidewalks create a hazard for other passerby’s, and that ordinance is fair to both sides.

Mayor Taylor says, "Take your average handicap citizen in a wheelchair with a guide dog, we want them to be able to go down the sidewalk without any major impediments and the problem with the food trucks on a really crowded sidewalk at a crowded of the day, that becomes impossible."

Along with changing hours of operation, the ordinance will also require food trucks to buy a 250-dollar business license and mobile vending permit.

Tack on another 250-dollars if the truck wants to operate on Main Street.