Man arrested in Butte for possible record of 22 DUIs

One man is being held in Butte on suspicion of having a record of 22 DUIs.

54-year-old Clinton Sproles was arrested on the 700 block of Front Street by Butte police, late Saturday night for drunk driving and violating parole.

Undersheriff George Skuletich said Sproles confessed to officers he had 22 DUIs when he was pulled over.

Skuletich said they are currently investigating, but confirming that number is difficult.

"Just through the driver's history, we check him on it. It came back with driver licenses out of Colorado, Oklahoma, Montana, and Georgia. So we are still in the process of trying to determine how many states his gotten DUIs in,” said Skuletich.

Skuletich said Sproles is currently being held at Butte’s detention center.