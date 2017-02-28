More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Multiple agencies are reporting to an incident at a dam in Polson where a man has fallen into the river.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Kremlin says Russia is committed to the Paris climate change accords. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia "thinks highly" of the accords and there is no alternative to it.
The search continues for the 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Se?liš Ksanka Qlispe? Dam in Polson early Wednesday afternoon.
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.
The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that killed Mark Simkins Jr.
