Montana recognizes National Invasive Species Awareness Week

National Invasive Species Awareness Week comes at a unique time for Montana, as Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation continue their joint efforts to implement a plan to fight aquatic invasive mussels.

“We take the fight against invasive species in Montana very seriously and continue to be vigilant in addressing threats to Montana’s critical infrastructure, economy and recreational way of life,” said Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

NISAW runs from Feb. 27 through March 3 to raise awareness and identify solutions for invasive species at the local level. The Montana Invasive Species Advisory Council encourages Montanans to participate in local events and offers ways you can help observe.

“Invasive species cost the U.S. economy an estimated $137 billion a year and are a leading cause in the loss of biodiversity,” said Bryce Christiaens, chair of the Montana Invasive Species Advisory Council. “But you can help. Just by simply cleaning your recreational equipment before going out for the weekend, you can help prevent the spread of these species in Montana.”

Invasive species include plants, animals and insects that cause economic or ecological harm to a new environment in which they have been introduced.

These introduced species, while beneficial to their home areas, can cause problems in their new environment because predators and other environmental limiting factors do not exist, allowing them to spread at alarming rates.

In Montana, the latest invader is invasive mussels that were detected at Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs in fall 2016. Montana is also impacted by other invasive species such as the New Zealand mudsnail, houndstongue, and Eurasian watermilfoil are among the wide variety of invasive organisms that threaten agricultural productivity, forest health, water quality, fish and wildlife habitat, and property.

The expansion of harmful introduced species is one of the single largest threats to the nation’s natural resources. Invasive species:

Reduce agricultural production,

Reduce property values,

Decrease biodiversity and disrupt ecosystems,

Displace native species that fish and wildlife require,

Increase soil erosion and bank failure and clog waterways,

Increase the severity and frequency of wildfires, and

Further threaten endangered and rare species.

Residents can take simple actions to help prevent the introduction and spread of noxious weeds and invasive species: