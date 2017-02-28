Missoula PD: 12 weekend DUI arrests unusually high

Officers with the Missoula Police Department reported a higher-than-average number of DUI's on the weekend of February 24-26

Detective Sergeant Travis Welsh reports 12 DUI's in total occurred over the weekend. One DUI ended with a fatal car accident.

Another included additional charges of Endangering Child Welfare and Criminal Endangerment.

Based on Missoula County's Public Report page, no significant factors linked the 12 DUI's together.

"Its definitely not usual for that high of a number, and I can't say that we have seen numbers for the weekend steadily climbing.

Typically they hover around a pretty steady number of arrests, given our tactics and our resources in the patrol division," Welsh said.

Welsh said six occurred on Friday alone, with another six combining between Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re unable to say what specifically caused it, other than people choosing to drink and drive,” said Welsh.

During his time in Missoula, Welsh said the previous high number for DUI’s over one weekend peaked at 11, and that weekend, he said, fell on a holiday.