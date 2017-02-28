Supreme Court overturns conviction in infant death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Supreme Court overturns conviction in infant death

Posted: Updated:

By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Supreme Court has overturned a Great Falls woman's conviction for assaulting her infant daughter, saying her confession was involuntary because she believed she was providing information to help doctors treat her dying daughter.
    
Jasmine Eskew was acquitted of deliberate homicide in her daughter's September 2012 death, but she was convicted of assault on a minor. She was sentenced to five years under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.
    
Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote Tuesday's 5-2 opinion that said a District Court judge was wrong to deny a pre-trial motion to suppress Eskew's confession.
    
The dissenting justices said they would have allowed the confession and addressed another issue of the appeal - whether the judge was wrong to disallow expert testimony about circumstances that can lead to false confessions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.