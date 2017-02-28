Supreme Court overturns conviction in infant death

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Supreme Court has overturned a Great Falls woman's conviction for assaulting her infant daughter, saying her confession was involuntary because she believed she was providing information to help doctors treat her dying daughter.



Jasmine Eskew was acquitted of deliberate homicide in her daughter's September 2012 death, but she was convicted of assault on a minor. She was sentenced to five years under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.



Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote Tuesday's 5-2 opinion that said a District Court judge was wrong to deny a pre-trial motion to suppress Eskew's confession.



The dissenting justices said they would have allowed the confession and addressed another issue of the appeal - whether the judge was wrong to disallow expert testimony about circumstances that can lead to false confessions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)