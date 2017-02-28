This Montana winter has been extremely difficult on pipes

Local businesses like Great Northern Brewing Company in downtown Whitefish were affected by the main water break on Baker Ave and 6th.

Master Brewer, Joe Barberis tells us, “It did affect our bar, we couldn't wash glassware, so we had to use plastic cups to serve our beer in. If it had gone on another day or two longer, it probably would've shut things down on the brewing side."

Barberis tells us that he’s thinking about implementing safety protocol in case something like this were to ever happen again. Luckily at the time of the main water break Great Northern was not producing any beer at the time. If they had been, that batch would have been completely ruined.

Today, Whitefish Public Works Director, Craig Workman says the water main on Baker Ave and 6th was caused by stress on a weak joint in the water pipe.

This lead to the largest break he has seen in his 22 years in Public Works.

Workman tells us this particular winter had drastic changes in temperatures, and other communities have been affected as well.

Workman explains Montana’s long winters can be very hard on pipes, “You know in colder climates we're obviously susceptible to frost changes in the ground,” says Workman. “When we get frost we get expansion and contraction of the soil and these cause different stresses on different parts of the pipe."

At the beginning of January, a pipe froze and burst in the town of Ramsey near Butte, leaving locals unable to drink the water for a few weeks.

Workman says Baker Ave will be open Tuesday, February 28, but it will take until spring to completely replace the pavement that was dug up to fix the man water break.